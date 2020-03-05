London Book Fair Canceled Over Coronavirus

The London Book Fair 2020 has been canceled because of the global coronavirus outbreak. The book fair was scheduled for March 10-12 at Olympia, London.

The Covid-19 coronavirus has recently been spreading in Europe, with a major outbreak in Italy. The UK is also expecting a major outbreak. There are already 25 cases in London. The virus has a fatality rate of 3.4% according to the WHO. Hospitalization is necessary for as many 15-20% off those infected.

Reed Exhibitions says in a statement, "The effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions. We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, and so it is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year's event."

A report in The New York Times says over 25,000 were expected to attend the London Book Fair. Cancelling large public gatherings can be an effective method for slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The virus will likely cause many book-related events to be canceled in the coming months, including author book tours and book signings.

The 2021 London Book Fair will be held from March 9-11 at Olympia London.





Image: Reed Exhibitors