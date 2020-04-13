Melania Trump Reads The Little Rabbit by Nicola Killen for Easter

There was no White House Easter Egg Roll this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Melania Trump did do a reading alone that was shared on YouTube by the White House.

The First Lady wore a green dress with green shoes. She sat on a white bench next to a basket of pastel colored Easter eggs. She read The Little Rabbit by Nicola Killen. Killen also illustrated the children's book. The book was released in 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

Melania said, "Since we are not able to celebrate the traditional Easter Egg Roll on the grounds of the White House this year, I want to take a moment to wish everyone a Happy Easter and to read one of my favorite children's books, The Little Rabbit by ."

The video showed the drawings from the book while The First Lady read from the book.

Image: White House/YouTube